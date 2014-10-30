Two young boys charged with raping two girls inside Bronx school auditorium

The victims are 12 and 13 years old, police said.

A pair of young boys were charged with allegedly raping two girls inside their Bronx junior high school earlier this month, police said on Thursday.

The boys, 12 and 14 years old, allegedly took two young girls into the school’s auditorium just after 12:15 p.m. on Oct. 16 on Teller Avenue, police said. The victims are 12 and 13 years old, police said.

The 12-year-old boy was charged with first-degree rape and first-degree criminal sex act, police said. The 14-year-old boy was charged with third-degree rape and first degree criminal sex act.

The two girls were taken to Lincoln Medical Center following the attack.

A request for comment from the Department of Education was not immediately returned.