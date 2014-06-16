Uncle and nephew rescued in fishing accident

A man and his 18-year-old nephew had to be rescued after their kayak overturned yesterday during a fishing trip off the coast of Breezy Point in Queens, police said.

One of the men fell overboard just before 1:30 p.m., police said, causing the boat to become unbalanced and capsize. The pair then tried and failed to turn the boat over, but not before the 38-year-old uncle got a fishing hook caught on his arm. They quickly took the hook out, police said.

An NYPD Harbor boat saw the two men in the water and rescued them. Police said they had been floating for about 15 minutes. They were treated for hypothermia and taken to a floating dock at Kingsborough Community College.

The identities of the men were not released, and it was unclear how long they had been fishing before the boat capsized.