Verizon, Citigroup, MetLife top city’s publicly traded companies

JPMorgan Chase had the most employees on the list, with 241,359 workers.

Verizon topped the list of publicly traded companies in New York City with more than $127 billion in revenue.

The telecommunications giant, which employs 177,300 people, had a 35.34% three-year stock return and recorded $9.6 billion in profits in 2014, according to data provided to amNewYork by S & P Capital IQ, a financial information provider.

JPMorgan Chase came in second with $102 billion in sales, though it made nearly $22 billion in profits and netted a 115.56% three-year stock return.

The remainder of S & P Capital’s top 10 publicly traded companies in New York City in terms of revenue were Citigroup, ($90 billion); MetLife ($73.3 billion); American International Group ($64.4 billion); Pfizer Inc. ($49.6 billion) Goldman Sachs ($40.1 billion); Morgan Stanley, ($37.9 billion); American Express, ($36 billion); and Twentieth Century Fox, ($32 billion).

The 100 city companies listed by S & P Capital had, on average, $12.2 billion in sales and $1.4 billion in profit last year. The companies have a combined roster of 2.5 million employees with an average of 25,270 workers per company.

JPMorgan Chase had the most employees on the list with 241,359 workers last year while NorthStar Reality Finance Group, a real estate investment trust, had the least amount of employees with 24.

Financial services jobs, which make up the majority of companies on the list, have seen a slight drop in the city’s job market. The number of financial service jobs dropped by 25,000 over the last five years, according to a report released two weeks ago by the Partnership for New York City.

However those jobs represent $2.5 billion in personal taxes, about a quarter of all the taxes paid in the city, the report said.