Vice presidential debate: What to know as Pence, Kaine square off

Sen. Tim Kaine and Gov. Mike Pence will come face-to-face in their only debate of the 2016 presidential race on Tuesday.

Here’s what you can expect.

Where: Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia

When: Oct. 4, 2016, at 9 p.m.

Who: “CBSN” anchor and CBS News correspondent Elaine Quijano will moderate the debate between Pence and Kaine.

Format: The debate will be separated into nine segments that will last about 10 minutes each, according to the Commission on Presidential Debates.

As moderator, Quijano will start off with an opening question and give Kaine and Pence two minutes each to respond.

Quijano will then use the remainder of the time within this 10-minute segment to reach a “deeper discussion of the topic,” according to the commission.

Just like the presidential debates, the moderator is responsible for choosing the questions that are posed. Neither the candidates or the commission know the questions ahead of time.

How to watch the debate: A number of television networks will air the vice presidential debate, including ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, MSNBC, CNN and C-SPAN. Livestreaming will also be available on some of these networks’ websites.