SEE IT: Queens shootout in broad daylight leaves teenager injured

Police released harrowing video Tuesday morning of a Queens shootout on a residential block the day before that left a 17-year-old boy injured.

Law enforcement sources said the brazen shooting happened at 5:01 p.m. on Aug. 8 in front of a home on 118th Avenue near 152nd Street in South Jamaica.

As shown in the footage, four males suspects — all of them wearing masks and hooded sweatshirts — walked on the sidewalk and spotted the 17-year-old victim off-camera, who was their apparent target.

Two of the perpetrators pulled out handguns and began firing at the teenager, who pulled out a gun of his own and returned fire, causing the group of males to backpedal. The two sides exchanged gunshots as an unseen driver inside a black sedan passed through the area.

The group’s target, meanwhile, managed to flee the scene, but suffered a gunshot wound to his right thigh. EMS brought him to Long Island Jewish Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

The incident was reported to the 113th Precinct, and detectives are still searching for the group of male suspects — each of whom were described by police as teenagers with dark complexions and slim builds.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.