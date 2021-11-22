Video shows potential suspect in East Harlem shooting that left one man dead

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The police department has released a video of a potential suspect who may be involved in a shooting that left one man dead in East Harlem.

At 8:40 pm. on Nov. 17, police responded to a 911 call regarding an assault at the Wagner Houses, located at 2375 1st Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers determined that a 34-year-old Susakii Young was shot one time in his head in the rear of the building.

Paramedics rushed Young to Harlem Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

The NYPD released a video of a person who they believe is connected to the murder:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.