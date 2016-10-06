Vladimir Putin banner on Manhattan Bridge says Russian president is a ‘peacemaker’

It was not immediately clear who hung the banner or what the intended message was.

A giant banner claiming Russian President Vladimir Putin is a “peacemaker” was strung from the Manhattan Bridge on Thursday, police said.

The banner, which featured a large headshot of the Russian politician and was first reported by Gothamist, was pictured hanging from underneath the pedestrian walkway of the bridge on the Brooklyn-bound side.

Police said they got a call about the banner at 2:45 p.m. and it was taken down about a half-hour later.

Putin has been a hot-button topic in the presidential campaign as many have questioned Donald Trump’s apparent praise of the Russian politician. The country has also been accused of hacking the Democratic National Committee’s email records.

It was not immediately clear who hung the banner or what the intended message was.