Waffle House Belgian waffle boycott: Go Team USA!

The U.S. plays Belgium in the World Cup Tuesday at 4 p.m.

If you need to get your Belgian waffle fix, head to DBGB. Photo Credit: Getty Images

Even if you like Belgian waffles, forgo them today, says Waffle House.

“We don’t believe in Belgium waffles,” the restaurant chain Tweeted on Monday.

The U.S soccer team takes on Belgium today at 4 p.m., and in the name of patriotism, Waffle House says you should skip the delicious, fluffy and deep-pocketed variety of that sweet breakfast treat.

We don’t have Waffle House in NYC – the closest location is in Pennsylvania – but those wishing to make a statement with waffles today are going to have to also turn down FREE Belgian waffles.

Wafels & Dinges isn’t taking the boycott route.

Belgian waffles, which became popular in America after at exhibition at the 1964 World’s Fair, will be given out for free from Wafels & Dinges trucks for 15 minutes after each goal Belgium scores in the game today.

Wishful thinking! #TeamUSA!

They will also give out free ice cream for 15 minutes after a US goal. Score!