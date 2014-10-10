Water main break near Holland Tunnel

A water main break disrupted No. 1 train service briefly on Friday and continued to slow traffic near the Holland Tunnel during the evening commute, according to the Port Authority.

A 12-inch water main broke at about 6 a.m., according to the Department of Environmental Protection. The agency shut off water in the area after the break was reported. Water service was restored to four buildings by the afternoon, while the FDNY Museum at 278 Spring Street and the storage facility at 131 Varick Street were still without water service by evening, according to the Office of Emergency Management.

No. 1 train service was disrupted Friday morning, with trains in both directions suspended from South Ferry to Times Square-42nd St. By noon, all service was restored.

While the dedicated Holland Tunnel lanes on Varick Street were not affected, two thru traffic lanes on Varick were rerouted to the Holland Tunnel lanes through the Friday evening rush hour. Traffic delays were expected into the evening.