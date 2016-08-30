Water main break on Upper West Side closes streets; FDNY removes SUV from sinkhole, officials say

Streets were closed Tuesday morning after a water main break on the Upper West Side Monday night.

The water main broke around 9:30 p.m. on Amsterdam Avenue between West 89th and West 90th streets, causing flooding on nearby streets. The break caused a sport utility vehicle parked on the street to fall into a sinkhole. The SUV was removed shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday, FDNY said.

Crews were working throughout the day Tuesday to stop the water leak and repair the pipe, the NYC Department of Environmental Protection said. The repairs were completed and water was restored to all customers by 10:30 p.m., the DEP said.

M7, M11 and M86 buses were rerouted Tuesday morning, the MTA said.