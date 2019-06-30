NYC weather: Expect a sunny holiday week

New Yorkers getting ready for the Fourth of July holiday will enjoy a mostly dry and sun-drenched start of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

But it is still unclear whether those blue skies are going to stick around for Independence Day, which falls on Thursday.

The forecast for Monday is sunny with high temperatures in the mid-80s. It will remain clear at night, then turn partly cloudy after midnight with a slight chance of showers.

Monday will be the perfect day to hit one of the city’s beaches, which are open, with lifeguards on duty from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday is to be partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and temperatures in the upper 80s.

The sun returns on Wednesday, along with temperatures continuing in the high 80s.

Beach lovers might be able to squeeze in a visit to the shore on Thursday, which looks partly sunny with a chance of rain later in the day.

And so far, the weather looks good for the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, a July Fourth tradition in Coney Island.

Even the threat of rain is not likely to keep millions of revelers from lining both sides of the East River to catch a look at the dazzling 43rd annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks display, scheduled to start around 9:20 p.m. on Thursday.