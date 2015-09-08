Heat breaks 1919 record Tuesday as temperature hits 97 degrees in Central Park

The old record was 93 degrees at Central Park.

People try to shade themselves from the heat the beach on Coney Island on Labor Day, Sept. 7, 2015. Photo Credit: The Skinny Fork

So much for the end of summer.

Tuesday’s heat broke a 1919 record when the temperature soared to 97 degrees at Central Park by 1:38 p.m., the National Weather Service in Upton said.

Meteorologist Tim Morrin said the old record was 93 degrees.

“It’s way above normal,” he said of the temperature. The normal high is in the upper 70s, he said.

He said New Yorkers can expect another blast of heat above average temperatures on Wednesday.

But don’t blame the humidity for the heat. Morrin said it’s only at 31 percent. “The temperature alone is hot enough.”

This summer’s heat has been one for the record books. By late August, there had been a record-breaking 47 days straight of temperatures 80 degrees or higher.