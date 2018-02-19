Webster Hall marquee damaged, at risk of falling, officials say

A temporary structure was placed under the marquee to hold it up, photos show.

The Webster Hall marquee was dislodged from the front of the building Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. Above, workers put up a temporary structure on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

A temporary structure was placed under the leaning Webster Hall marquee Sunday after it appeared to be at risk of falling onto the sidewalk.

The marquee was partially dislodged from the front of the iconic nightclub, currently closed for renovations, the Department of Buildings said. The NYPD had requested an inspection when the structure appeared to be in danger of falling, DOB records show.

The owner of the building was ordered to construct a sidewalk shed in front of the building, a DOB spokesman said. Until the shed is completed, the street will be closed, he said.

The owner was also issued a violation for failing to maintain the building.

The landmarked Webster has been closed since August 2017. Its owners filed several construction permits in December related to expected renovations.

It was not immediately clear what caused the marquee to become dislodged.