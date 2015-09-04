48th Annual Caribbean Carnival returns to Crown Heights Monday

Thousands are expected to attend the celebration of Caribbean history, arts and culture.

Revelers participate in the annual West Indian Day parade held on September 1, 2014 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The parade, which draws a crowd of a million plus, celebrates Caribbean culture. Photo Credit: Horizon Pictures (II)

The tropical sounds of steel drums will breeze down Eastern Parkway Monday when the West Indian Day Parade parties its way through Crown Heights, in the city’s annual Caribbean Carnival, now in its 48th year.

Thousands are expected to attend the celebration of Caribbean history, arts and culture, featuring spectacular traditional costumes, Calypso and dance.

The parade will be lead by three grand marshals this year: Maxine Williams, who is the Global Director of Diversity at Facebook, Governor of U.S. Virgin Islands Kenneth E. Mapp, who was born in Brooklyn, and Secretary Treasurer of the Transport Workers Union, Local 100, Earl Phillips.

The parade is scheduled to step off at 11 a.m. at Eastern Parkway and Schenectady Avenue, and will wrap up at Grand Army Plaza in Prospect Park around 6 p.m.