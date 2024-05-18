Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Manhattan detectives are looking for the assailant who stabbed and critically wounded a man early on Saturday morning.

Police sources said the attack occurred near the corner of Dyckman Street and Broadway in Inwood at about 4:39 a.m. on May 18.

Officers from the 34th Precinct responded to the scene and found the victim, a 34-year-old man, stabbed in the stomach.

The motive for the attack, as well as the circumstances that led up to the incident, remain unknown at this time, law enforcement sources said.

EMS rushed the wounded man to Harlem Hospital, where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

Police are looking for a suspect last seen wearing blue jeans, a black sweater and sneakers. So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

The 34th Precinct, covering the northern tip of Manhattan, has seen a 10.2% increase in felony assaults year-to-date through May 12, according to the most recent CompStat report.