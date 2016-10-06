West Village homophobic attack investigated as possible hate crime, NYPD says

The victim suffered a gash to his head and was taken to Beth Israel Hospital.

Police were on the hunt Thursday for a man who yelled homophobic slurs and shoved another man in the West Village in what was being investigated as a possible hate crime.

The 32-year-old victim was walking down the street on West 4th Street, between Jones and Cornelia streets, at about 5:30 p.m. on Sunday when the suspect started yelling at him.

The suspect then shoved the man, who fell to the ground and hit his head on the window frame of a building, police said.

He suffered a gash to his head and was taken to Beth Israel Hospital where he was treated and released.

The department’s Hate Crimes Task Force was investigating the attack, police said.

The suspect was described as a bald man in his mid 20s, about 6-feet tall, 240 pounds, and with a dark beard.