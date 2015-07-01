White House to allow photographs, selfies; video and selfie sticks still banned

Things are getting wild at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue: Photos and social media posting will now be allowed during White House tours, the White House announced on Wednesday.

In their typical hip way, the White House announced the news in an Instagram video starring none other than Michelle Obama, who ripped up the sign that read “No photos or social media allowed” and said “well, not anymore!”

The White House already started livestreaming the photos posted on tours.

Although this wins points with millennials and their “pics or didn’t happen” life philosophy, the White House proved it still has a long way to go since shooting video, video cameras with detachable lenses, tablets, tripods and monopods are still banned. What’s more, the White House specially said “no selfie sticks” will be permitted.