Two people were found dead in a Williamsburg apartment on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Around 1:20 p.m., police responded to a 911 call about two unconscious people inside an apartment on North Eighth Street. When they arrived, officers found a 28-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, who police did not immediately identify, lying facedown in the bedroom, both unconscious and unresponsive, according to the NYPD.

There were no obvious signs of trauma and EMS pronounced them both dead at the scene, police said.

The city’s medical examiner will determine their cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.