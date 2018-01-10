Three men were shot when two gunmen opened fire in a Williamsburg deli Tuesday night, police said.

The shooting happened at about 7 p.m. inside the D&G Deli Grocery on Division Avenue and Berry Street, according to police.

An 18-year-old was shot in the chest, a 46-year-old was shot in the back and a 58-year-old was shot in the arm, cops said.

The 18-year-old and 46-year-old were taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue in critical condition. The 18-year-old remained in critical condition Wednesday morning, but the 46-year-old was stable, police said.

The 58-year-old took himself to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County and was in stable condition.

Some kind of argument led to the shooting, but the motive remained unclear, an NYPD spokesman said.

The two suspects fled the scene, and no arrests have been made.