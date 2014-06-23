Jewish teen in Williamsburg targeted in possible bias attack, NYPD says

A $1,000 reward is being offered for the arrest of the suspect.

The Jewish community in Williamsburg is outraged after a 14-year-old boy was targeted in a possible bias attack last week.

The community is offering a $1,000 reward leading to the successful arrest of the bike-riding man who allegedly slapped the boy on Thursday and yelled anti-Semitic curses at him, said Rabbi David Niederman, the director of the United Jewish Organizations of Williamsburg.

The boy, who was not identified, was crossing the street on Lee Avenue and Heyward Street at about 8 p.m. when he was attacked, police said. He was not seriously injured.

The boy was on his way to synagogue for evening prayers when he was attacked, said Niederman.

“It’s outrageous that today this should exist,” he said. “We are now a society that lives together, works together. This should be harmony.”

He said the street was full of people when the man attacked.

“He was shattered and shocked,” Niederman said about the teen. “He’s now dealing with it. His family is dealing with it.”