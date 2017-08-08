Window washer dies after fall from Madison Avenue building, NYPD says

Eduardo Monge’s harness gave way, causing him to fall from the 12th floor, police said.

Police have identified a window washer who plunged to his death on Monday while working on a Madison Avenue building.

Eduardo Monge, 56, of the Bronx, was washing windows at 60 Madison Ave., less than a block from Madison Square Park, when his harness failed and he plummeted from the 12th floor around 10:45 a.m., an NYPD spokeswoman said.

Monge landed on a sixth-floor landing of the interior courtyard, police said. He was pronounced dead at Bellevue Hospital Center.

The local chapter of Service Employees International Union, SEIU32BJ, said Monge was a longtime member of the union who came from a family of window washers.

“Our condolences go out to the family, friends and coworkers of our brother Eduardo Monge…” the chapter said in a statement on its website. “We keenly feel his loss. We will continue to support Eduardo’s loved ones as we await the results of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, NY Police Department and the Department of Labor investigations into the incident.”

The state Department of Labor is investigating the circumstances that led to Monge’s death.

“The New York State Department of Labor dispatched Division of Safety and Health staff to conduct an immediate and full investigation to determine the cause of the accident. The investigation is ongoing,” spokesman Cullen Burnell said in an emailed statement.

The 13-story commercial building is owned by The Moinian Group, one of the largest privately held real estate firms in the country. A request for comment from the firm was not immediately returned.