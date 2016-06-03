Woman beaten at Franklin Avenue C train station in Brooklyn; 2 teens charged, NYPD says

Police said the attack followed a dispute over seating on a C train.

A woman, 78, was assaulted by two teenage girls inside the southbound C train subway station at Franklin Avenue in Brooklyn on Thursday, June 2, 2016, police said. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Getty Images

Two teenagers have been charged in connection with a violent attack on a 78-year-old woman in a Brooklyn subway station, police said.

The incident on Thursday began with a dispute between the suspects and the victim over seating on a southbound C train, according to investigators.

The victim and suspects then got off at Franklin Avenue about 3:30 p.m., and the two girls attacked the woman, punching and kicking her in the face, head and body before fleeing, investigators said.

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition, according to police.

On Friday, police said a 16-year-old girl, along with her mother, turned herself in for questioning at the 75th Precinct. Meanwhile, a 15-year-old girl, who was also with her mother, turned herself in to the 79th Precinct, police said.

At least one of the girls’ mothers had brought her to the police after seeing media reports about the attack, according to an NYPD spokesman.

Jazmine Watson, 16, of Brooklyn, and an unidentified 15-year-old girl were later charged with second-degree assault, the NYPD said.