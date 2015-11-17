Woman caught in the crossfire in Flatiron shooting

The woman was grazed by the bullet as she was walking on 28th Street, near Broadway.

Police tape. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 21-year-old was caught in the crossfire and shot in the leg when she was walking in the Flatiron District early Tuesday, police said.

The woman was grazed by the bullet as she was walking on 28th Street, near Broadway, at about 1:20 a.m.

Violence broke out when a pair of men approached another man and got into an argument. One of them took out a gun and fired, hitting the innocent bystander in the process.

She suffered a graze wound to her right leg and was treated and released from Bellevue Hospital Center.

Investigators believe the shooter fled in a dark colored Chevrolet Impala.