Woman fatally shot in the head in Williamsbridge, Bronx, NYPD says

A woman was pronounced dead in Williamsbridge in the Bronx, on April 2, 2017, following a fatal gunshot wound, the NYPD said. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt

Police are looking for a suspect after a woman was found dead of a gunshot wound on a Bronx street early Sunday, the NYPD said.

Margarita Franco, 26, of Williamsbridge, was found on 214th Street, less than a mile from her home, about 2:30 a.m., police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel.

Surveillance video obtained by police shows Franco just before the shooting, talking on a phone when a man walks up to her, NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said at an unrelated news conference on Monday. She speaks to him briefly and they start walking together. Shortly after, as Franco walks away from the man, he fires the gun, striking her once in the head, Boyce said.

Investigators have spoken with two men who had contact with Franco that day, according to Boyce, but so far no arrests have been made and a motive remained unknown Monday afternoon.