Woman fatally stabbed inside Brooklyn apartment: NYPD

Photo Sep 27 2023, 10 21 13 AM
A 34-year-old woman was fatally stabbed inside a Starrett City apartment Wednesday morning.
Lloyd Mitchell

A 34-year-old woman was fatally stabbed inside a Brooklyn apartment complex early Wednesday morning, police said.

Police found the woman inside a Starrett City apartment at around 6:15 a.m. after responding to a 911 call. The woman sustained multiple stab wounds to her body inside the 14th floor apartment, which is located at 1460 Pennsylvania Ave. near the Freeport Loop.

EMS responded to the scene where the woman was pronounced dead.

Cops recovered a knife at the scene and have taken a 31-year-old man into custody. The investigation remains ongoing, according to police.

The victim’s name has not been released, pending family notification.

Police at the scene where a 34-year-old woman was fatally stabbed inside a Starrett City apartment Wednesday morning.Lloyd Mitchell

