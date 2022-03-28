Queens man found dead with stab wounds on Midtown street: cops

Detectives in Manhattan are investigating the early-morning murder of a Queens man found dead with stab wounds on a Midtown street Monday.

Officers from the Midtown South Precinct found Esan Benn, 51, of 123rd Avenue in South Jamaica unconscious and unresponsive near the corner of West 38th Street and 7th Avenue at about 5:20 a.m. on March 28.

Sources familiar with the investigation said it appears Benn, despite having a last known address in Queens, was homeless at the time of his death.

Based on a preliminary investigation, law enforcement sources said, it’s believed Benn got into a dispute with another homeless individual just prior to the stabbing.

Police sources said Benn was located on the street after police were notified of an unconscious man at the location. EMS rushed him to Lenox Hill Hospital, where he later died.

Medical personnel subsequently determined that Benn had been stabbed multiple times.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said. The NYPD did not provide any descriptions of the suspect responsible.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.