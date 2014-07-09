Woman in Corona sexually assaulted and sprayed with unknown substance

Police say a man with a pony tail pushed her to the ground.

A 32-year-old woman was sprayed with an unknown substance and raped in Queens Tuesday evening, police said.

She was walking home from the pharmacy at about 9:50 p.m. on 45th Avenue near Junction Boulevard in Corona when a man with a pony tail started threatening her in Spanish. He told her to walk to the corner or he would kill her, police said.

He then pushed her to the ground and sprayed her with the liquid before sexually assaulting her.

She was able to bite him and he ran off, police said. The woman was taken to Elmhurst General Hospital following the attack.

Police are looking for the man, who is in his 30s, about 180 pounds, and described as being 5-feet-6 to 5-feet-8. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black pants.