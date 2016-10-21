Woman raped by fake Lyft driver in Manhattan, NYPD says

The woman got into an SUV she thought was her Lyft ride, police said.

A woman said she as raped by a man she thought was her Lyft driver in Kips Bay on Oct. 19, 2016. Photo Credit: Top left to bottom right: Robert Galinsky; Mary Wang; John Dalton; New York Cares; Marilyn Wang

A 22-year-old woman said she was raped by a man she thought was her Lyft driver in Manhattan, police said.

The woman got into the back of an SUV that pulled up after she requested a ride using the Lyft app around 2 a.m. Wednesday, police said. She was driven to East 26th Street, between Second and Third avenues, in Kips Bay, where the man stopped the vehicle, they said.

He then pulled the woman to the front and raped her, police said.

The woman went to NYU Langone Medical Center, but police said the details of how she got out of the car and to the hospital are still under investigation.

No arrests have been made, they said.