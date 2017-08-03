Woman run over, dragged by car on Staten Island, NYPD says

The driver of the black Honda Accord was unlicensed, police said.

The unlicensed driver who blew through a stop sign, ran over a 62-year-old woman and left her lying in the street last month on Staten Island was arrested Wednesday, police said.

Beatrice Tchoungoua, 22, of Randall Manor, struck the woman near Woodlawn Avenue and Clove Road in Concord at about 8:05 a.m. on July 14, cops said.

Video of the hit-and-run, which was released by the NYPD on Tuesday, shows her black Honda Accord dragging the woman a few feet after running over her.

The victim’s blue umbrella is also seen flying into the street.

The Honda, which has gold New York license plates, was seen fleeing south on Hylan Boulevard, police said.

The woman was taken to Staten Island University Hospital in serious but stable condition, police said.

Tchoungoua was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, failure to stop at a stop sign and failure to yield to a pedestrian.