Woman sexually assaulted in Queens along Horace Harding Expressway, NYPD says

Police are looking for a man who is accused of sexually assaulting a 51-year-old woman as she walked to work in Queens on Sunday morning.

The incident occurred while the woman was walking along the Horace Harding Expressway around 6:20 a.m., police said.

The suspect grabbed the woman from behind, placed her in a chokehold, threw her to the ground near 60-07 168th St. and sexually assaulted her, police said. The woman was not fully conscious after being placed in the chokehold, they said.

The suspect, believed to be 35 to 45 years old, then fled westbound on the expressway in a dark-colored four-door sedan, police said. He is described as clean-shaven with short hair, 5-foot-10 and about 180 pounds, police said. He was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt and blue jeans.