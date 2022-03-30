Woman shot in West Harlem apartment building: cops

A woman was shot in the lobby of a West Harlem apartment building late Tuesday night, police sources said.

Eyewitness stated that two women were engaged in a verbal dispute just before 9:15 p.m. on March 29. According to police sources, an unknown woman, dressed in black clothing, followed the 29-year-old victim into 123 West 135th St., then pulled out a firearm and shot her in the leg before fleeing the scene.

A source familiar with the investigation stated that the shooter was a member of a larger group that sped away from the area in a vehicle.

The wounded woman was rushed to Harlem Hospital in stable condition. Police cordoned off the building, preventing access to all apart from residents while they carried out the investigation.

There have been no arrests at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Additional reporting by Adrian Childress