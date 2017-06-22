Woman stabbed on Upper West Side over skateboard, NYPD says

A woman stabbed one woman and punched another on the Upper West Side on Wednesday night, June 21, 2017, police said. Photo Credit: Universal Pictures

A woman was stabbed and another was punched over an argument about a skateboard on the Upper West Side on Wednesday night, police said.

The argument between Dahieline Deaza, 26, and two other women started a week before, but turned violent when Deaza stabbed one of the women, a 22-year-old, three times and punched the other in the face at about 9:15 p.m. on Columbus Avenue near 107th Street, cops said.

Deaza also stole the cellphone of the woman she punched, they said.

The 22-year-old was stabbed twice in the back and once in the abdomen. She was taken to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital and was in stable condition, according to police.

The second victim fled the scene, cops said.

Deaza, of the Upper West Side, was arrested and charged with assault and robbery.