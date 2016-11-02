Midtown hit-and-run suspect charged, NYPD says

Robert Schuman is accused of hitting a woman in midtown on Sunday before fleeing the scene, police said.

A 63-year-old man was charged on Wednesday in connection with a midtown hit-and-run over the weekend that left a 60-year-old woman in critical condition, police said.

Robert Schuman, from Harlem, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident and failing to yield to a pedestrian after he allegedly mowed down the woman about 10:30 a.m. Sunday as she crossed the street near the corner of East 38th Street and Second Avenue.

Schuman, driving a black minivan, allegedly dragged her down the block to East 37th Street, police said.

He then drove off, heading the wrong direction on East 37th Street, before turning north onto First Avenue, police said.

Video footage, released by police, shows the driver getting out of the car to move traffic cones and then continuing driving.

The woman was taken to Bellevue Hospital Center where she was last listed in critical condition.