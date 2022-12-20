Quantcast
Manhattan

Two women cuffed for vandalizing Councilman Erik Bottcher’s office, apartment building with homophobic slurs

By Emily Davenport and Robert Pozarycki
FkYrMUaXwAIU-2n
Photo via Twitter/Erik Bottcher

Two women allegedly consumed with homophobic rage were arrested for vandalizing the office and home of City Council Member Erik Bottcher on Monday.

Erica Sanchez, 44, and Anna Morgan, 27, were allegedly part of a group that was protesting Drag Story Hour, which features drag artists reading stories to children at the New York Public Library. The protesters allegedly vandalized Bottcher’s office and apartment building, targeting a supporter of the drag story hours and a member of the LGBTQ community, on Dec. 19.

The alleged bigots’ actions brought condemnation not just from Bottcher but also lawmakers from across the state and country. Similar acts of intolerance against LGBTQ+ Americans and the drag story hour have occurred over the past year, spurred largely by right-wing politicians and TV commentators spewing lies and hatred through their platforms.

The protesters, who Bottcher said on Twitter calls themselves “gays against groomers,” made it into his office at West 30th Street in Chelsea at around 3 p.m., scrawling “Bitcher” along the walls — a slur against the council member’s last name.

Authorities said the protesters eventually made their way outside of Bottcher’s apartment building, where on the sidewalk they wrote “Erik Boccher [sic] is a pedo child groomer,” “Child Predator,” “We Want Erik,” and “OK Groomer.”

Sanchez and Morgan allegedly made their way into Bottcher’s building, where they were arrested and charged with criminal trespassing.  

On Dec. 20, Bottcher tweeted out a video of the protesters fighting with one of the legislator’s neighbors.

“This is pure hate, unmasked. If they think this is going to intimidate us, they’re mistaken. Our resolve is strengthened,” said Bottcher on Twitter.

“This is outrageous. Completely outrageous. Erik, you stand up for our city every single day and these cowardly bigots have no place here,” said Mayor Eric Adams in a tweet. “Thank you to the NYPD for your quick work and sending the message that this hate will not go unchallenged.”

Governor Kathy Hochul offered similar sentiment in her own tweet to the legislator: “I’m so sorry you experienced this, Erik. We are all standing with you. We will never tolerate this disgusting and hateful behavior in New York.”

“I stand with my friend @ebottcher, Drag Queen Story Hour, and the LGBTQ+ community against this disgusting display of hate,” tweeted Congressman Jerry Nadler. “Elected officials have a responsibility to condemn this false, dangerous rhetoric that’s being used as a new way to discriminate against the community.”

With reporting by Matt Tracy

