Bigot smears swastikas and anti-Black slur onto Harlem construction fence: NYPD

Hate crimes detectives need the public’s help in finding the bigot who posted swastikas and other racist garbage onto a Harlem construction fence last month.

Police released on Wednesday night footage of the hateful vandal responsible for the attack, which occurred at about 1:15 a.m. on Jan. 25 near the corner of East 124th Street and Park Avenue, a block south of the Harlem-125th Street Metro-North station.

Using a marker, law enforcement sources said, the vandal scrawled numerous swastikas on the fence, along with an anti-Black slogan. He then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the 25th Precinct, which referred the case to the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force.

Police described the suspect as a man with a light complexion and a medium build, who wore a dark jacket, a light hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information regarding the hateful attack can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.