Port Authority investigating possible leak from underground wall holding Hudson River from World Trade Center site, report says

Rushing water may have been heard behind the walls, sources tell DNAInfo

An underground wall that separates the rebuilt World Trade Center complex from the Hudson River may be leaking, DNAInfo reported Tuesday.

The website reports, based on anonymous sources, that workers have heard “rushing water behind the walls of lower concourses of the complex within the last two weeks.”

But a Port Authority spokeswoman said engineers hadn’t reported any issues involving the slurry wall.

Built in the 1960s, the slurry wall was considered an engineering marvel for its ability to hold back the Hudson River while constructing the original World Trade Center that was destroyed on Sept. 11. The Port Authority spent millions of dollars repairing the wall after the attacks.