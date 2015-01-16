UES clinic where Joan Rivers died gets second chance

Update: The Center for Medicare & Medicade Services said Friday that they have given Yorkville Endoscpopy until Jan. 26 to file a “Plan of Correction,” with the goal of bringing the facility into compliance with Medicare and Medicaid. A final inspection will be performed and if they are not found in complaince by March 2, 2015, they will lose funding.

The Upper East Side clinic where Joan Rivers underwent a fatal procedure lost its federal accreditation, a spokeswoman for the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services said Monday?.

A three-day inspection of Yorkville Endoscopy in December found that the facility “no longer meets the requirements for participation as a supplier of services in the Medicare program,” according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Effective Jan, 31, the clinic will no longer be eligible to receive federal funding for Medicare and Medicaid patients.

Rivers died from a “predictable complication” of what was supposed to be a routine procedure on her vocal cords in August, the medical examiner found. Rivers, who was 81, suffered brain damage due to a lack of oxygen, Julie Bolcer, a spokeswoman for the ME’s office, had said in a statement.

She had been hospitalized at Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan from Aug. 28 until her death on Sept. 4.

“Based on observation, review of documents, and staff interviews, it was determined that the Governing Body and Management failed to ensure effective oversight and monitoring to provide quality care and safe services,” according to the report, “evidenced by the cumulative effect of the deficiencies identified for the Governing Body’s noncompliance with the Conditions of Coverage for Quality Assurance, Surgical Services, and Environment.”

Yorkville did not immediately respond to a request for comment.