Zingerman’s Deli bringing its famous Reuben sandwiches to NYC market pop-up

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Zingerman’s Deli is bringing its award-winning Reuben sandwiches to New York City for the first time ever during a pop-up at Olly Olly Market in Chelsea on Saturday, Oct. 7. New Yorkers will have a chance to try their renowned sandwiches fresh off the line.

Visitors can choose from an assortment of full-sized sandwiches at the pop-up, including Zingerman’s Reuben, Sherman’s Sure Choice, Jenny’s Fix, Binny’s Brooklyn Reuben, Georgia Reuben, Tom’s New Job, and Lila & Izzie’s Skokie Skidoo.

All sandwiches cost $25 and come with a pickle spear. Visitors can also purchase t-shirts, beanies, a pickle football, and more swag at the pop-up.

Rodger Bowser, head chef and managing partner at Zingerman’s Deli, told amNewYork Metro that the pop-up first started in Chicago, where they found out the partners they worked with owned additional retail space in New York City. Bowser made it clear that there aren’t plans to expand Zingerman’s Deli.

“This is really all about having fun,” Bowser said. “We’re not gonna go to New York City and open a store or anything like that. This gives us a chance to go out and bring the deli to other people.”

The pop-up is scheduled to coincide with the University of Michigan football game against the University of Minnesota. Bowser said he expects anywhere from 1,800 to 2,000 sandwiches to be made at the pop-up event.

“We’re going to bring a small team of people that have been at the deli for a while and crank out as much food as we possibly can,” Bowser said. “

The deli, a 41-year-old Jewish delicatessen rooted in Ann Arbor, Michigan since 1982, is home to Zingerman’s iconic Reuben, which has been ranked as one of the top in the country multiple times. Zingerman’s Deli has around 50 sandwiches on its menu and can easily serve anywhere from 2,000 to almost 3,000 sandwiches on a busy football Saturday.

“We’re a little bit different in the fact that we’re a triple bottom line company: great food, great service, and great finances,” Bowser said. “Those are the things that we base our decisions on.”

Paul Saginaw and Ari Weinzweig opened Zingerman’s Deli with the shared vision of bringing a traditional Jewish deli to the Ann Arbor community. The deli is known for its made-to-order sandwiches and has since grown a devoured following for its famed Reuben. Customers can also peruse the deli’s retail section, specialty food options, and next-door cafe.

While Zingerman’s Deli mustered through the pandemic without fully closing its doors, the deli rationed its menu, trimmed some of its staff and experienced low sales. The deli ultimately made it through the worst of the pandemic, and came out stronger partly because of the community’s support. Now, the Zingerman’s deli family is hoping to spread the love a little more.

“This is a chance where we’re actually going to come to you have some fun,” Bowser said. “We’re gonna bring as much of the deli and Zingerman’s experience with us.”

Details At A Glance: