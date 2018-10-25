No matter what, this isn’t going to be an easy or pleasant ride. But traveling the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway rarely is.

Repairing the crumbling cantilevered section of the BQE between Atlantic Avenue and Sands Street, however, is absolutely necessary. The BQE is a critical connecting highway, with links between Brooklyn Queens, Staten Island and Manhattan. And it’s the only way in that area for trucks to get off the local roads.

So far, NYC Department of Transportation officials have presented two alternatives. One is doing traditional lane-by-lane repairs, with one lane closed at a time. The other idea — more innovative, yet controversial — is to build a temporary roadway above the BQE, which would require closing the popular Brooklyn Heights Promenade. The deteriorating section of the BQE that needs attention would be shut for a more thorough repair. That idea would cost less, take less time and allow additional road improvements, like direct connections to the Brooklyn and Manhattan bridges, wider lanes, and reductions in noise and vibration familiar to drivers and residents.

The innovative choice sounds good, but it’s not popular, especially with residents of Brooklyn Heights and other local communities. They’re clamoring for another option.

Last week, Mayor Bill de Blasio committed to considering a third idea to create a temporary roadway below the expressway, likely running parallel to Brooklyn Bridge Park. City Council member Stephen Levin, who represents the area, backs the idea. It’s worth a serious look.

But don’t stop there. This important project is a monumental undertaking. Transportation experts from across the globe might have even better solutions, and their expertise could be helpful. City officials could open up a competition with a cash prize that would allow imaginations to run wild. It also might open a door to public-private partnerships and other ways to pay for the repairs, estimated to cost $3.2 billion to $4 billion.

We have about two years before construction should start. Spend some time to find the best route.