New Year’s revelry is all about brushing away the cobwebs of the old year and feeling the rush of hope that comes with turning a new page.

Let’s all do our best to keep that spirit of hope alive in 2018. A new year always brings a fresh start, one we can fill with goals and accomplishments. It’s an opportunity to start again, with a new sense of purpose and perhaps even optimism. Be inspired. Let the power of new beginnings motivate you.

Starting again doesn’t mean erasing the past. It means building on it when the foundation is firm, or building anew on a stronger foundation. Look for more meaningful ways to interact with those in your everyday life. Seek ways to reach others who need help. Commit again to the hard work needed to achieve your dreams. Aspire to get involved in ways big and small to make your communities better.

In New York City, 2017 ended on a devastating note, as a fire swept through a Bronx apartment building, killing 12 people, including four children. As we mourn those losses, let’s learn from this tragedy and work to make every city dwelling as safe as possible.

That will be just one item on Mayor Bill de Blasio’s agenda as he begins his second term. He will have to be creative and flexible to enact his agenda of free preschool for 3-year-olds, increased availability of affordable housing and funding of the subway system, while bracing for cuts in federal funding.

Nationally, a new administration in 2017 pleased those who wanted Washington turned upside down and terrified others because of the constant turmoil and assault on traditional practices.

The year started with an inspiring outpouring of women who took to the streets to demand recognition, and it ended with a long-overdue reckoning of sexual harassment in the workplace. Surely, in 2018, the determination of women to reshape their world will remain strong.

The only thing that is certain is change. Let’s work together to make sure it’s for the good of us all.

We wish our readers a very happy new year.