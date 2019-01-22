OpinionEditorial Yankees great Mariano Rivera delivers genuine relief New York Yankees' pitcher Mariano Rivera at spring training in Tampa, Florida, in February 2013. Photo Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams, Jr. By The Editorial Board January 22, 2019 8:31 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email While our nation seems defined by its disagreements, there’s one thing on which we all seem to concur: Mariano Rivera. The Yankees’ peerless former closer became the first player selected to baseball’s Hall of Fame in a unanimous vote. Excellence and class are values we still share. That’s winning. By The Editorial Board Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.