30° Good Evening
Yankees great Mariano Rivera delivers genuine relief

New York Yankees' pitcher Mariano Rivera at spring

New York Yankees' pitcher Mariano Rivera at spring training in Tampa, Florida, in February 2013. Photo Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams, Jr.

By The Editorial Board
While our nation seems defined by its disagreements, there’s one thing on which we all seem to concur: Mariano Rivera. The Yankees’ peerless former closer became the first player selected to baseball’s Hall of Fame in a unanimous vote. Excellence and class are values we still share. That’s winning.

