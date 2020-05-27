Op-ed | 1,000 new reasons to complete the census

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

By Julie Menin, Director of NYC Census 2020

The 2020 Census is still happening, and there’s still time for you to be counted. And now, there are 1,000 more reasons to fill it out.

Aside from the hundreds of billions of dollars in funding the census brings for our communities over the next decade, the 2020 Census is now bringing 10 lucky New Yorkers a chance to win $1,000 in Seamless gift cards.

As of Memorial Day weekend, just over 50% of NYC households have responded to the census. This is good news, but we need to go much further. The census is a national competition for resources, and we need everyone counted to make sure all our communities get the funding we deserve for our hospitals, emergency services, health care, schools, housing, infrastructure, and much more.

Especially as we recover from COVID-19, those funds are going to be more critical than ever. And at this moment when so many of us are still struggling through the pandemic, this unprecedented partnership isn’t just a great new incentive to be counted, but also will be a helpful source for at least a few New Yorkers.

Ready to be counted? Fill out the 2020 Census at my2020census.gov, take a photo or screenshot of the confirmation page, and upload it and complete the entry form on nyc.gov/CensusContest. Ten winners will be selected weekly over the next ten weeks. So the sooner you’re counted and enter, the more chances you have to win.

