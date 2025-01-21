Op-Ed | Protecting education standards for all students

When Chaim left his Hasidic yeshiva at 16, he entered New York City public schools far behind in essential subjects like math, science, and history. Catching up was a monumental challenge, made even harder by his limited proficiency in English—he could barely speak, read, or write the language– despite being a third-generation New Yorker. Chaim wanted to remain alongside his friends and family at the yeshiva, but he knew that he needed to leave in order to obtain a basic education that could open the door to a future career.

Chaim worked tirelessly to catch up, eventually graduating, earning a degree from the University of Pennsylvania, and securing a job as a software engineer. While he wishes he could have stayed at his yeshiva, he knows his success wouldn’t have been possible had he not changed schools.

No student should be forced to make the difficult decision that Chaim did, yet thousands of former yeshiva students are left behind by an education system that fails to meet New York State’s standards. These standards require all nonpublic schools—including yeshivas—to provide instruction comparable to public schools in core subjects like math, science, and English. These regulations are vital to ensure that every child in New York, regardless of their religious background, receives the education they need to lead independent and fulfilling lives.

Unfortunately, the path to enforcing these common-sense regulations has been fraught with political interference and delays. Last year, in a closed-door negotiation, New York’s legislative leaders considered weakening or delaying the requirements under pressure from powerful lobbying groups. Such backroom deals not only jeopardize the futures of students like Chaim but also undermine public confidence in the government’s ability to enforce its own laws.

The need for urgent action cannot be overstated. Today, over 65,000 students are enrolled in Hasidic and Haredi yeshivas across New York. In many of these schools, boys receive only minimal secular instruction before the age of 13 and none afterward, focusing exclusively on religious studies. This leaves graduates unprepared for higher education, employment, and essential life skills.

The consequences are stark. Nearly half of New York City’s Hasidic population lives below the poverty line. Many yeshiva graduates struggle with basic tasks like navigating healthcare systems or managing their finances, creating a cycle of economic dependency. The situation is unsustainable, especially as this population grows; by 2030, one in eight NYC schoolchildren will be Hasidic.

Some yeshiva leaders argue that these regulations threaten their religious autonomy. However, these claims misrepresent the substantial equivalency standards, which leave room for schools to integrate secular education within their religious framework. Compliance doesn’t require abandoning tradition; it demands meeting students’ basic educational needs.

This June, local school authorities must complete substantial equivalency determinations for all nonpublic schools. There will likely be a renewed effort to delay this critical deadline.

Any political push to delay these standards has no merit and should be rejected. State education officials, local school authorities, and the courts must now be allowed to do their jobs without interference. Enforcing substantial equivalency is not about penalizing schools — it’s about protecting students.

Every child deserves a future where they can pursue their dreams without being held back by inadequate schooling. Students like Chaim shouldn’t have to struggle to overcome barriers that could have been addressed during their formative years. New York’s leaders must prioritize the needs of these students over political expediency and ensure that all schools meet their legal and moral obligations to provide a sound basic education.

Adina Mermelstein Konikoff is the Executive Director of YAFFED, a nonprofit organization advocating for educational equity in Hasidic and Haredi yeshivas.