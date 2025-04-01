Op-ed | Mets and Yankees score big for NYC economy!

Major League Baseball is back in New York City. Whenever the Amazin’ Mets or the Yankees play in our city, our economy wins.

We know that sports are not just good for our spirits, but also for our wallets. Last week, our administration announced that regular home games played by the New York Yankees and the New York Mets during the 2025 regular season alone are projected to generate $909 million in economic activity in our city.

This shows that our hometown teams continue to be a home run for our local economy. Every year, tens of thousands of visitors flock to each game, spending money at our stadiums and across the five boroughs.

Each time someone spends money in a restaurant, at a stadium, in a retail store, or at a hotel, they are making sure a fellow New Yorker takes home a paycheck. They are supporting our chefs, bartenders, waiters, retail workers, cleaners, and many other working-class New Yorkers who make life in this city possible. Baseball fans are putting money back into the pockets of working-class families, and into the cash registers of our local businesses.

And they are contributing to a New York City economy that continues to hit homers like Aaron Judge and Juan Soto.

Our administration has broken the all-time high record for total jobs in our city history — the 10th time we’ve hit that record since we came to office. We also have a record number of small businesses, we’re building a record amount of new affordable housing, and we’re expected to welcome a record number of tourists to our city in 2025. Additionally, unemployment is down across all demographic groups since we entered office. Our economy has seen a comeback like no other, and the Yankees and Mets are making it stronger, supporting job creation and our small businesses.

Every day, New Yorkers work hard to build a better future for themselves and their families. They want a chance to get ahead, to buy a home, pay for college, and save for retirement. A job and paycheck are the bedrock of the American Dream and these economic-impact numbers show the strength of our economy. Everywhere, and every day, this administration is working to ensure that New Yorkers can get closer and closer to living that dream.

Our administration is rooting for both the Mets and the Yankees to make it to the World Series this year so we can bring that championship home to New York where it belongs and help put even more money back into New Yorkers’ pockets. We want to continue to see championship earnings for small businesses and championship wages for hard-working New Yorkers.

So, as we welcome back the 2025 Major League Baseball season, I am encouraging all New Yorkers to get to a ball game, support local businesses, and spend money. Together, we are ensuring that New York City remains the global capital for sports, restaurants, shopping, entertainment, and families.