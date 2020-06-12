Attorney general to hold public hearing on NYPD’s handling of George Floyd demonstrations

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Attorney General Letitia James will hold an online public hearing to investigate the NYPD’s actions toward the public during the past few weeks of demonstrations over the death of George Floyd.

The AG is encouraging members of the public who interacted with the police during the protests to submit testimony related to the nature and details of those interactions.

In order to provide oral testimony during the hearing – held on Wednesday, June 17, at 11 a.m. – individuals must first provide written testimony, submitted by 5 p.m., on Monday, June 15.

Testimony can be submitted at ag.ny.gov/hearing.

Governor Andrew Cuomo recently tapped James to lead the investigation into the NYPD’s interactions with the public during the largely peaceful protests. James has until the end of the month to submit a report on police conduct to the governor.

On Tuesday, June 9, the New York City Council’s Committee on Public Safety held a hearing to discuss a slew of police reform bills, however, the meeting lasted nearly 10 hours as countless New Yorkers shared stories of violence and brutality at the hands of the police.

The attorney general’s hearing will be live streamed at ag.ny.gov/livestream on Wednesday. In addition to the public hearing, members of the public can submit police complaints at ag.ny.gov/nypd-protest-response.

This story first appeared on qns.com.