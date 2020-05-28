BREAKING: Person of interest in custody following shooting in Brooklyn

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A person was taken into custody following a shooting that took place in Brooklyn on Thursday afternoon.

Police say that at 1:40 p.m. on May 28, the NYPD responded to a call regarding a shooting at 790 Eldert Lane. Upon their arrival, officers found a 26-year-old man who had been shot in the leg.

EMS rushed the victim to Brookdale Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A person of interest was taken into custody at the scene.

A second person was reportedly found dead at the scene, however the NYPD could not confirm this detail at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.