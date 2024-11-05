Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Bronx detectives are investigating after a 25-year-old man was stabbed to death inside an apartment building on Tuesday morning, police said.

According to law enforcement sources, the incident occurred at approximately 6:07 a.m. on Nov. 5 inside 760 Bryant Ave. in Hunts Point.

Officers from the 41st Precinct responded to a 911 call of an assault in progress at the location. When they arrived at the bloody scene, they found the young man with multiple stab wounds throughout his chest.

EMS responded and rushed the victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln, where he was pronounced dead.

It is currently unclear if the victim lived at the address. A preliminary early morning investigation could not yet confirm any information about the suspect (s) involved or what may have led to the deadly attack.

So far, no arrests have been made, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

The 41st Precinct saw a nearly 13% drop in murder year-to-date compared with the same time period last year, according to the most recent police data. Overall violent crime, including murder, rape and robbery, is also down nearly 12% during the same period, the data shows.