Bronx truck crash leaves two drivers injured: police

Two truck drivers were injured when a box truck collided with a tractor trailer in the Hunts Point section of the Bronx this afternoon, July 15.

Two drivers were injured in the Bronx on Tuesday afternoon when a box truck loaded with fresh produce slammed into a tractor-trailer and flipped over, police said.

Neither of the truck drivers were seriously injured in the crash at the intersection of East Bay Avenue and Halleck Street in the busy Hunts Point industrial area at about 2 p.m. on July 16.

The crash occurred when the driver of the box truck, loaded with fruit and vegetables, traveling south on Halleck Street broadsided the tractor-trailer. That caused the box truck to overturn and partially block the busy intersection, said officers from the 41st Precinct.

The box truck driver was able to extricate himself from the wreckage, fire officials say. Both drivers were later taken to Lincoln Hospital for minor injuries.

The crash caused serious delays for deliveries in the busy industrial area. Police say there is no criminality suspected at this time, though the cause of the crash remains under investigation.