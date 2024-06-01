Bronx woman fatally slashed in neck during early-morning attack: cops

The block of Oakley Street in Williamsbridge, Bronx where a woman was fatally slashed on June 1, 2024.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A woman in the Bronx died after being slashed in the neck in an early-morning attack on Saturday, police reported.

Cops said the bloodshed occurred at about 6:08 a.m. on June 1 at a home on the 1400 block of Oakley Street in Williamsbridge.

Officers from the 47th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the assault, found a 37-year-old woman unconscious and unresponsive with a slash wound to her neck.

EMS rushed her to Jacobi Hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have withheld her identity, pending family notification.

So far, police do not yet know the motive or circumstances that led to her death. Law enforcement sources did not yet provide a suspect’s description.

The 47th Precinct had seen just two homicides year-to-date through May 26, according to the most recent CompStat report, down from five tallied at the same time last year. Assaults were also down 1.9% year-to-date.

No arrests have been made in Saturday’s homicide. Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.