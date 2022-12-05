Brooklyn creep sought for attempting to rape young woman near apartment building

Brooklyn special victims detectives need the public’s help in finding the creep who tried to rape a young woman walking through a neighborhood last month.

The NYPD released video footage Sunday night of the suspect wanted for the attempted sexual assault, which occurred at about 2 a.m. on Nov. 28 in the rear of 309 Lafayette Ave., an apartment building in Clinton Hill.

According to law enforcement sources, the perpetrator approached the 19-year-old woman as she was walking home. He then accosted her and forced her to the ground.

Once she was down, police said, the suspect attempted to rape her. But the victim managed to escape his clutches, and the creep fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction, police sources said.

The incident was reported to the 88th Precinct. Police said the victim refused medical attention at the scene.

Law enforcement agents described the suspect as a man with black hair and glasses who was last seen wearing a black jacket, a maroon sweater, blue jeans and black sneakers. He was also spotted wearing white headphones.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.